WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College will hold commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the college’s historic Willow Bowl amphitheater. The graduate student ceremony will be at 10 a.m., and the undergraduate ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Rice Auditorium.
The ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.wsc.edu/watch-live.
A total of 603 degrees will be conferred by Wayne State President Marysz Rames. Those students receiving their degrees include 429 undergraduates and 174 graduate students. Graduate students are earning their degrees from the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Science in Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, Counseling, and Education Specialist programs.
The graduate ceremony will feature an invocation by master’s candidate Kentavis Goodwin-Brice of Bloomfield, Conn.; Carter “Cap” Peterson, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System, will bring greetings from the board; and master’s candidate Kari Lynn Tunink of Columbus will deliver graduation remarks.
The undergraduate ceremony will feature an invocation by bachelor’s candidate Isabelle Vacek of Ankeny, Iowa; Carter “Cap” Peterson, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System, will bring greetings from the board; seven retiring faculty will be recognized; Dr. Randa Garden, professor of communication arts, will receive the State Nebraska Bank & Trust Teaching Excellence Award; and Dr. Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, will deliver remarks.
Area graduation candidates include:
• BLOOMFIELD, NE — Hannah Schmeckpeper Pena: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Human Resource Management/International Business Studies; Will Fehringer: Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences/Biology
• CREIGHTON, NE — Ashtyn Fritz: Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences/Biology/Exercise Science
• CROFTON, NE — Anna Steffen: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Hope Wrieth: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management; Megan Burcham: Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies-Education and Family Services
• HARTINGTON, NE — Evelina Krie: Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences/Biology
• LAUREL, NE — Abigail Bloom: Bachelor of Arts in Music/Vocal and Instrumental Music Education PK-12/Performance; Britney Hart: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management; Katelyn Steffen: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management/Marketing
• NIOBRARA, NE — Donna Pike: Bachelor of Science in Psychology/Human Services
• PONCA, NE — Graci Tangeman: Bachelor of Science in Family & Consumer Sciences/Interior Design and Business Administration; Kelsey Fields: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Reading/Writing PK-6; Kortney Fethkenher: Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication/Electronic Media/Digital Film Production
• RANDOLPH, NE — Noah Scott: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Agri-Business; Shannon Haselhorst: Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Family Studies
• VERDIGRE, NE — Blake Bartling: Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies/Communication Studies
• WAUSA, NE — Jordan Booth: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Ruth Johnson: Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences/Biology and Coaching
• ELK POINT, SD — Amanda Havermann: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/ Sociology; Emma Kelly: Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Family Studies
• JEFFERSON, SD — Kelsey Ortiz: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management
• PARKER, SD — Destiny Haas: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Marketing
• TABOR, SD — Madison Tabor: Bachelor of Science in Special Education Generalist K-12 and Reading/Writing PK-6
• TRIPP, SD — Taylor VanPelt: Bachelor of Science in Human Service Counseling and Family Life Studies
• VIBORG, SD — Tate Van Beek: Bachelor of Science in Applied Human and Sport Physiology
• YANKTON, SD — Noel Huff: Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies/Theatre Arts; Trinity Fitch: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Human Resource Management and Psychology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.