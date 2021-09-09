“Joy in the Morning” Women’s Bible Studies will soon begin at Calvary Baptist Church and will meet Wednesday mornings, 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15 to study “Angels: Who They Are and How They Help... What the Bible Reveals” by Dr. David Jeremiah. Childcare will be available.
Responding to our interest in heavenly beings and their role in our world, Dr. Jeremiah provides an in-depth, biblical look at God’s messengers — incorporating the thoughts of Billy Graham, Corrie ten Boom, C.S. Lewis and others. Learn the remarkable truth about angels, the agents of heaven, as unveiled through Scripture.
The Bible study is open to all women who would like to attend. Call the church office (605-665-5594) for more information or to register.
