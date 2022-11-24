Trinity Lutheran Church invites the Yankton area community to celebrate the Advent season with Trinity’s 39th season of Bach’s Lunch.

The series opens Thursday, Dec. 1, with the concert “Faure in Four (Hands)” features pianists Kathleen West and Taylor Wesseln. The featured work is Gabriel Faure’s “Dolly” — a delightful suite for piano duo based on childhood memories. In addition to the duo, each pianist will also play solo piano — a bit of Mendelssohn and Brahms.

