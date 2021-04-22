PIERRE — A new state law that changes some requirements for South Dakota teen-age driving licenses and operator permits takes effect July 1.
The 2020 state Legislature approved the measure which is designed to strengthen the state’s graduated driver’s license laws covering teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 18. Due to COVID-19, Gov. Kristi Noem suspended implementation of the new law through June 30, 2021.
“This new law changes some of the eligibility requirements for teen instruction permits and operator licenses,” said Jane Schrank, director of the state Driver Licensing Program.
For further information, visit the Driver’s Licensing website at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing or contact the state Driver Licensing Program via email at dpsdl@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.