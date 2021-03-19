New at the Yankton Community Library this week: March 20, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Affair” by Danielle Steel
• “All Girls” by Emily Layden
• “Calder Brand” by Janet Dailey
• “Dark Sky: a Joe Pickett Novel” by C.J. Box
• “Hope, Faith, & a Corpse” by Laura Jensen Walker
• “Lightning Game: A Ghostwalker Novel” by Christine Feehan
• “Lost Hills” by Lee Goldberg
• “No Holding Back” by Lori Foster
• “Smoke: An IQ Novel” by Joe Ide
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas
• “Juliet Takes a Breath” by Gabby Rivera
• “The Left-Handed Booksellers of London” by Garth Nix
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Attack of the Underwear Dragon” by Scott Rothman
• “Big Words for Little People” by Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell
• “Crow & Snow” by Robert Broder and Oliver Tallec
• “Egg” by Kevin Henkes
• “Ghost in the House” by Ammi-Joan Paquette
• “Glory on Ice: a Vampire Hockey Story” by Maureen Fergus
• “The Great Eggscape!” By Jory John and Pete Oswald
• “How Do Dinosaurs Show Good Manners?” By Jane Yolen
• “How to Trap a Leprechaun” by Sue Fliess
• “Hugsby” by Dow Phumiruk
• “Jacob’s Fantastic Flight” by Philip Waechter
• “Julián at the Wedding” by Jessica Love
• “Little Wise Wolf” by Gijs van der Hammen
• “Moose, Goose, and Mouse” by Mordicai Gerstein
• “Night Night, Curiosity” by Brianna Caplan Sayres
• “The One with the Scraggly Beard” by Elizabeth Withey
• “Oona” by Kelly DiPucchio
• “Our Easter Adventure” by Emma Randall
• “Out the Door” by Christy Hale
• “Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies” by Kim and James Dean
• “Pete the Cat: the Great Leprechaun Chase” by James Dean
• “Pig the Pug” by Aaron Blabey
• “Pig the Slob” by Aaron Blabey
• “Pig the Star” by Aaron Blabey
• “Pig the Stinker” by Aaron Blabey
• “Pig the Tourist” by Aaron Blabey
• “Pig the Winner” by Aaron Blabey
• “Porcupine Cupid” by Jason June
• “Snow Friends” by Margery Cuyler
• “Soy Bailarina de Ballet” by De Sue Fliess, español
• “Spring Stinks” by Ryan T. Higgins
• “St. Patrick’s Day” by Anne Rockwell
• “Stand Up! Speak Up!: A Story Inspired by the Climate Change Revolution” by Andrew Joyner
• “A Story for Small Bear” by Alice B. McGinty and Richard Jones
• “Thelma the Unicorn” by Aaron Blabey
• “Thesaurus Has a Secret” by Anya Glazer
• “There’s a Superhero in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher
• “Time to Roar” by Olivia A. Cole
• “Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine” by Jonathan Stutzman, board book
• “Twinkle’s Fairy Pet Day” by Katharine Holabird and Sarah Warburton
• “Way Past Worried” by Hallee Adelman
• “You Poop Here” by Paul Meisel
Nonfiction
• “Curious Comparisons: a Life Size Look at the World Around You” by Jorge Doneiger
• “Migration” by Gail Gibbons
• “The Most Beautiful Thing” by Kao Kalia Yang
• “Saddle Up!,” book series
• “So You Want to Be an Owl” by Jane Porter
• “Voices of Justice: Poems about People Working for a Better World” by George Ella Lyon
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Letters from Cuba” by Ruth Behar
• “Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices” edited by S. K. Ali and Aisha Saeed
• “Red Stars: the Case of Viktor and Nadya’s Notebooks” by Davide Morosinotto
• “Skunk and Badger” by Amy Timberlake
Nonfiction
• “Wild Girl: How to Have Incredible Outdoor Adventures” by Helen Skelton
ADULT DVDs
• “All Creatures Great & Small” (2020)
• “Beckman” (2020)
• “Bobbleheads: the Movie” (2020)
• “Breach” (2020)
• “Greenland” (2020)
• “Wild Mountain Thyme” (2021)
• “Words on Bathroom Walls” (2020)
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
