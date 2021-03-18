The Bon Homme Community Choir is making final preparations for the 2021 Easter Cantata Performances. This year’s cantata is comprised of songs from past cantatas and new contemporary music. Our message is that of “Hope.”
In the midst of our struggles and the storms of life, we will overcome. We can have Triumphant Hope, Open our eyes and see the relief ... the Victory ... the HOPE, that in the end, God does indeed win. Hallelujah, He is Risen.
Performances are all at 7:30 p.m.:
• March 23 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church — Tyndall
• March 28 at First Baptist Church — Avon
• March 30 at St. John’s Catholic Church — Wagner
• April 4 at Emmanuel Reformed Church — Springfield
