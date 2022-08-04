On Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., Greg Hager and Jan (Schmidt) Schiferl will be in concert at Discovery Church, 205 W. Third Street in downtown Yankton.

Hager is a Nashville-produced musician. He is a singer, songwriter and accomplished musician from Valley, North Dakota, and has toured all over the United States and three tours in Japan. He carries the title of Entertainer of the Year with the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association and the Academy of Western Artists “Artist of the Year.” His rural western roots run deep, and he writes and sings about the life he knows and lives. He brings positivity to his audience sharing Good News in song. He has recorded nine albums, one in Japanese.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.