SIOUX FALLS — The Mary Chilton DAR Foundation has awarded more than $51,000 in grants so far in 2020.
A third round of grants for 2020 will be selected in September. To be considered, applications must be received prior to Sept. 5.
Regular Grants have been awarded to seven other nonprofit organizations in South Dakota for the following projects, including:
• Yankton County Historical Society to move the historic Dakota Territorial Council Building to the Mead Cultural Education Center: $8,000.
In addition, small schools in seven South Dakota communities received Schoolroom Grants of up to $500 for educational supplies or field trips. They were: Avon Public School ($360), Burke Public School ($384), Miller Elementary School ($500), Summit School ($354), Timber Lake Elementary School ($480), Viborg-Hurley Middle School ($500) and Webster Area Elementary ($500).
The DAR Foundation awards grants in three categories: Regular Grants ($1,000 to $15,000), Mini-Grants (up to $1,000), and Schoolroom Grants (up to $500).
Written inquiries about grant policies and procedures may be mailed to: Mary Chilton DAR Foundation, PO Box 90716, Sioux Falls, SD 57109-0716. Prospective grant applicants also may contact Grants Committee Chair Judy Tucker Goetz at jgoetz6970@gmail.com or (605) 413-3798.
