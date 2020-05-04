CROFTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL
2019-2020 Honor Rolls
April 2020
High School Honor Roll
Seniors — Arens, Alexis; Arens, Taylor; Burbach, Paul; Haberman, Taylor; Honeywell, Thomas; Koch, Karmen; Koch, Kaylee; Lange, Madilyn; Mellem, MaKenzie; Ostermeyer, Ryah; Potts, Gabriel; Potts, Justin; Potts, Tyler; Schieffer, Taylor; Schmidt, Nathan; Tramp, Elyssa; Zavadil, Jason
Juniors — Altwine, Cassie; Arens, Connor; Buschkamp, Lauren; Dahl, Allie R; Dohrman, Matthew; Einrem, Kaley; Lange, Jack; Potts, Gavin; Rath, Rachel; Schieffer, Kelsey; Schieffer, Quinn; Schroeder, Kelsey; Steffen, Abigail; Steffen, Hope; Tindle, Erica; Weber, Zachary
Sophomores — Allen, James; Altwine, Kiera; Anderson, Cheyenne; Fiscus, Brooklynn; Folkers, Alexis; Guenther, Austin; Ostermeyer, Mayson; Pedersen, Wade; Poppe, William; Schieffer, Karley; Schmidt, Jada; Sprakel, Riley; Tramp, Ashley; Tramp, Ethan; Wragge, Ella
Freshmen — Berger, Brianna; Birger, Jeffrey; Dather, Piper; Kleinschmit, April; Leader, Rebecca; O’Connor, Kayla; Schmidt, Rori Anne; Segovia, Sean; Thoene, Kendall; Tramp, Megan; Walter, Paris
———
High School Merit Roll
Seniors — Dalton, Perseus; Johnson, Jaidyn; Knapp, Andy; Sage, Jarrin; Vornhagen, Keirra; Zavadil, Blake
Juniors — Bruce, Makayla; Dather, Calvin; Poppe, Ryan; Sprakel, Lacey; Tramp, Brittany
Sophomores — DeShazer, Madalynne; Eilers, Jayden; Jordan, Jayden; Stevens, Nathaniel
Freshmen — Buschkamp, Garret; Lammers, Brooke; McFarland, Simon; O’Connor, Daniel; Sprakel, Vanessa
———
Junior High School Honor Roll
8th Grade — Anthony, Josie; Babcock, Nolan; Bilka, Emma; Guenther, April; Kleinschmit, Kody; Mauch, Kaylee; Petersen, Cierra; Schieffer, Hannah; St. John, Rain Storm; Steffen, Claire; Steffen, William; Tramp, Zac; Weber, Lillianne
7th Grade — Birger, Samuel; Maibaum, Kyle; Schieffer, Grant; Strunk, Samantha
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY
ABERDEEN — Northern State University will commemorate its 260 spring 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 9.
Though the university will not hold a traditional graduation ceremony, Northern will post a short video to Facebook and Twitter at 10:30 a.m. CST, which will address commencement and confer degrees. Diplomas will be mailed out over the summer.
Spring graduates will also have additional chances to be honored later this year:
• They will be recognized during fall 2020 homecoming, Sept. 21-26.
• They are also encouraged to take part in Northern’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 12.
The spring commencement program can be viewed at https://apps.northern.edu/flippingbook/Spring_Commencement_2020/HTML/.
Below is a list of Northern’s spring graduates.
• Emily VanGerpen, Avon (M.S.Ed. Counseling - School)
• Tessa Buchanan, Irene (History; Political Science)
• Reganne Engebretson, Platte (Biology)
• Brianna Geigle, Yankton (B.S. in Honoribus Medical Laboratory Science)***
———
***Candidate for Summa Cum Laude
**Candidate for Magna Cum Laude
*Candidate for Cum Laude
^^^Candidate for Highest Honor
^^Candidate for High Honor
^Candidate for Honor
ASHLI BECKER
PERU, Neb. — Peru State College had 24 students compete in the virtual 2020-2021 Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) State Leadership Conference. Peru State’s PBL chapter earned 57 top-eight awards including nine first place finishes this year and four chapter awards. This year the competition was carried out remotely due to the current global health crisis.
Dr. Sheri Grotrian, professor of business and Peru State’s PBL advisor, writes, “This year, due to the pandemic, Nebraska Phi Beta Lambda needed to be innovative in taking their annual state leadership competition online via Zoom.”
“From the advisor perspective, we all felt it was important to try and get the event to still be held one way or the other for the students’ sake. In my communication with our group of students, I explained to treat this as they would any other competition, and in fact, this was going to be a test-run at some experiences they may encounter in their futures when working with organizations that have locations across the globe—and technology is how people continue to be brought together.”
“In the end, it was a valuable experience, and I believe students were grateful for the opportunity to still compete. I loved seeing first-hand how the students persevered in this time of uncertainty and once again performed at a high level against students from across the state.”
The top two, in production or performance events, or three, in objective tests, places in each event are automatically eligible to compete at the National Leadership Conference in late June.
Students can compete in only two events at nationals, and since Peru State has several students who have automatically qualified, other students may move up in the standings as participants decide which events they will enter.
Chapter Awards: The Peru State College PBL chapter was again recognized with a Gold Level Excellence Award. Gold Level Excellence is the highest level possible and shows that the chapter contributed to regional and national conferences, PBL public relations, community service, and fundraising. Peru State was similarly recognized in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Individual Events
* indicates automatic qualifier to Nationals in this event.
• Ashli Becker (Yankton, SD)
2nd place — Cyber Security*
2nd place — Project Management*
3rd place — Entrepreneurship Concepts*
3rd place — Retail Management*
4th place — Marketing Concepts
6th place — Management Concepts
REID DUTROW
In a continuing effort to retain our best and brightest students, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and the South Dakota Bankers Foundation have announced the 20th year of the high school scholarship program. Participating South Dakota banks have agreed to match Foundation funds to provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors in their local communities.
The recipients will all attend post-secondary South Dakota institutions of higher learning, and one of this year’s recipients of the $1,000 scholarship sponsored by FNBO is Reid Dutrow from Yankton, announced Kevin Moe, Director of Commercial and Agribusiness Banking, FNBO. Dutrow plans to attend South Dakota School of Mines & Technology majoring in Civil Engineering.
Established in 1982, the South Dakota Bankers Foundation was endowed by the South Dakota Bankers Association to provide scholarships, and special educational programs and awards to the secondary and post-secondary levels. In 2000, the industry took action to refocus its mission to provide an opportunity for even more visible consumer programming, including the expansion of the high school scholarship program.
