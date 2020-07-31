Adult Books
• Dress Your Best Life by Dawnn Karen, nonfiction
• The Room Where it Happened by John Bolton, nonfiction
• The Streets by Michael Docimo, nonfiction
• Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump, nonfiction
• Hidden Salem by Kay Hooper, fiction
• Killer Take All by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• North of Laramie by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• Outsider by Linda Castillo, fiction
• Past Due for Murder by Victoria Gilbert, fiction
• Riviera Gold by Laurie R. King, fiction
• Rope Burn by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• The Shotgun Wedding by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• Sawbones by Pamela Fagan Hutchins, fiction
• Small Kingdoms & Other Stories by Charlaine Harris, fiction
• Snake Oil by Pamela Fagan Hutchins, fiction
• Switchback by Pamela Fagan Hutchins, fiction
• The Thief Knot by Kate Milford, fiction
• To Wake the Giant by Jeff Shaara, fiction
• Too Close to Home by Andrew Grant, fiction
• Torpendo Ink Series #1-4 by Christine Feehan, fiction
• True Light by Terri Blackstock, fiction
• Truths I Never Told You by Kelly Rimmer, fiction
• Two Truths and a Lie by Meg Mitchell Moore, fiction
• Vagabonds by Hoa Jingfang, fiction
• What’s Left of Me is Yours by Stephanie Scott, fiction
• Where the Forest Meets the Stars by Glendy Vanderah, fiction
• Witch’s Oath by Terry Goodkind, fiction
• Animal Farm by George Orwell, fiction, graphic novel
• Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-kim, fiction, graphic novel
• Joker by Brian Azzarello, fiction, graphic novel
Audio CDs
• The Last List of Miss by Judith Kratt, fiction
• Not If I Save You First by Ally Carter, fiction
• The Sea Glass Cottage by RaeAnne Thayne, fiction
• A Walk Along the Beach by Debbie Macomber, fiction
Young Adult Books
• Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• Paw Patrol: The Pups Save the Bunnies by Ursula Ziegler Sullivan, fiction
• Vampirina: Vee is for Valentine by Chelsea Beyl, fiction
• 1, 2, 3s of Art by Sabrina Hahn, fiction, board book
• ABCs of Art by Sabrina Hahn, fiction, board book
• Duckling for Daniel, fiction, board book
Junior Books
• The Hunt for the Mad Wolf’s Daughter by Diane Magras, fiction
• Jasmine: The Jewel Orchard by Ellie O’Ryan, fiction
• The Mad Wolf’s Daughter by Diane Magras, fiction
• Merida: Legend of the Emeralds by Ellie O’Ryan, fiction
• Queen of the Sea by Dylan Meconis, fiction
• The School for Good and Evil: Quests for Glory by Soman Chainani, fiction
• Tiana: The Stolen Jewel by Calliope Glass, fiction
• Warriors: Lost Stars by Erin Hunter, fiction
• Warriors: The Silent Thaw by Erin Hunter, fiction
• Warriors: Veil of Shadows by Erin Hunter, fiction
• Pokemon Adventures Diamond and Pearl: Platinum, Volumes #5-10 by Hidenori Kusaka, fiction, graphic novel
Junior DVD’s
• Agent Toby Barks, fiction
Adult DVD’s
• The Assistant, fiction
• Bloodshot, fiction
• Invisible Man, fiction
• Trolls: World Tour, fiction
