Bringing a new pet into the home for the holidays is perhaps one of the biggest debates in animal welfare. However, with proper management, November and December are as good a time as ever to adopt an available pet.
Here are a few reminders if you are considering the leap of new pet ownership before the New Year.
Discuss your ability to manage pet stress. Sure, the pandemic has slowed down visitors for many homes but introducing a new pet with proper calmness is super important for the first few days at home. Can you maintain appropriate noise levels and foot traffic to eliminate extra stress for a pet? Will sleep and wake schedules be the same? Do you have a plan to ensure your new pet doesn’t accidentally slip out the door?
A pro to being home is the ability to bond with the animal the first few days but don’t make a drastic “return to work” schedule after a week home. Use the time home to make sure the dog or cat also has time to themselves throughout the day to ensure they understand “normal” for when it arrives.
Starting a new pet on the preferred schedule for food, exercise and potty-breaks that work all year long is crucial to success.
Has your family discussed the long-term commitment? An impulse decision can lead to buyers regret for the next 10 to 20 years. Shelters and rescues see an influx of new homeless animals after the holidays.
Discuss expectations with family members and make sure everyone is committed to pet exercise, pet hair, and all the responsibilities. Consider how much work the pet will be for the next decade or more and if the recipient is ready for such a commitment. Make sure the head of household is aware of such purchase long before making a selection.
If you decide timing isn’t right, consider a gift card and commitment to find the right animal in 2021 after the holiday chaos. This way, the recipient can find a pet that is equally attracted to them.
Also, consider fostering instead. Fostering allows families to “test drive” a new cat or dog before fully committing. Shelters and rescues expect you to be great temporary homes, but the commitment is much less, allowing your family to really discuss if you are ready for the long-term commitment.
Consider long-term living conditions and financial abilities. Giving a pet to someone could actually place a considerable financial strain on them that they are not prepared for. Renting is more expensive, and harder to find, with pets in tow. The American Kennel Club explains that some statistics peg the cost of raising a puppy as much as $3,000 for the first year alone after food, toys, trips to the vet and the sterilization process. Adopting an older animal significantly can lower these costs.
If interested in adopting locally, call Heartland Humane Society to book a time to meet a pet awaiting adoption.
