MORGAN KERKMAN
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Morgan Kerkman of Vermillion has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Simpson College.
Kerkman qualified for the academic honor by earning a grade point average between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.
Simpson College is a private, liberal arts college located in Iowa with campuses in Indianola, West Des Moines and online.
SAMUAL BRICKETT
WICHITA, Kan. — More than 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State University spring 2022.
Among the graduates was:
• Ponca, NE — Samual M. Brickett, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
See a full list of spring 2022 Wichita State graduates at https://www.wichita.edu/about/wsunews/news/2022_graduates/spring_22_graduates_ks.php
BRODIE CHRISTENSEN
ATLANTA — Students in one program at Northeast Community College of Norfolk, Nebraska, have earned another national championship while others won silver and bronze medals in competitions that showcase the workforce knowledge they have gained through their education.
The Media Arts – Broadcasting team captured the gold medal in their respective class during the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference recently. In the competitions, students in skilled and technical education science work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in a myriad of occupations. The philosophy of the SkillsUSA championships is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.
In addition, eleven Northeast students medaled in other categories at the national event.
In all, Northeast Community had 26 students in 16 categories who won state competition events in April to qualify for the national competition in Atlanta. They include:
• Brodie Christensen, Yankton (HVACR: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration) –
The 58th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference, the world’s largest showcase of skilled trades, featured 108 hands-on skills and leadership competitions at State Farm Arena and the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. More than 12,000 students, teachers, education leaders, and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions participated.
For more information on SkillsUSA, visit, skillsusa.org.
