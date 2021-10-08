Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 9, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “1984” by George Orwell (graphic novel)
• “Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang
• “Beyond a Reasonable Donut” by Ginger Bolton
• “Boston Scream Murder” by Ginger Bolton
• “Halloween Party Murder” by Leslie Meier
• “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
• “Hemlock” by Susan Wittig Albert
• “Her Perfect Life” by Hank Phillippi Ryan
• “The House of Ashes” by Stuart Neville
• “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell
• “We are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange
• “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
Nonfiction
• “Atomic Habits” by James Clear
• “Country Schools: Past and Present Vol. 1-3” by Betsey DeLoache (SD section)
• “Gun Digest 2022”
• “How to Make Art for Joy’s Sake: Free-Spirited Watercolor” by Kristy Rice
• “Manga Art Secrets” by Dalia Sharawna
• “Singled Out” by Andrew Maraniss
• “Taken at Birth” by Jane Blasio
LARGE PRINT
• “Cheat Day” by Liv Stratman
• “The Curator’s Daughter” by Melanie Dobson
• “Til I Want No More” by Robin W. Pearson
• “The Secret Bliss of Calliope Ipswich”
• “To Sir, With Love” by Lauren Layne
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain
• “Gods & Monsters” by Shelby Mahurin
• “The Night Country” by Melissa Albert
• “Take Me With You When You Go” by David Levithan
• “The Witch Haven” by Sasha Peyton Smith
• “X: a Novel” by Ilyasah Shabazz
Nonfiction
• “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Being Clem” by Lesa Cline-Ransome
• “For Black Girls Like Me” by Mariama J. Lockington
• “Linked” by Gordon Korman
• “The Lost Fairy Tales” by Anna James
• “Masters of Mischief” by Rachel Renée Russell
• “The Stars of Whistling Ridge” by Cindy Baldwin
• “We’re Not From Here” by Geoff Rodkey
Nonfiction
• “The Day the Universe Exploded My Head” by Allan Wolf
• “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum illustrated” by Andrew Joyner
• “Eat Your Greens, Reds, Yellow and Purples DK children’s cookbook
• “Human Anatomy for Kids” by Kristie Wagner
• “The Poison Eaters” by Gail Jarrow
• “The Proper Way to Meet a Hedgehog and Other How-to Poems”
• “Rolling Warrior” by Judith Heumann
• “The Shelter and the Fence” by Norman H. Finkelstein
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Collectors” by Alice Feagan
• “Dear Librarian” by Lydia M. Sigwarth
• “Gregory, the Terrible Eater” by Mitchell Sharmat
• “The Neighbors” by Einat Tsarfati
• “A Normal Pig” by K-Fai Steele
• “Trick or Treat Crankenstein” by Samantha Berger
Nonfiction
• “Dr. Fauci” by Kate Messner
• “The Fastest Girl on Earth” by Dean Robbins
• “The Journey of York” by Hasan Davis
• “North and South” by Sandra Morris
ADULT DVDs
• “Dream Horse”
• “Mortal Combat”
• “Those Who Wish Me Dead”
• “When Calls the Heart”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275 or via our Facebook page.
