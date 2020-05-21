Yankton Toastmasters 1294
Yankton Toastmasters 1294 met online April 25 via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Janice Stone who also served as Toastmaster for the day.
Laura Baca gave the prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance. Jana Lane was the Master Evaluator who presented her team consisting of Timer Pat Acklie Roth, Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes, Ah Counter Roy Wilcox and Evaluator Jennifer Haich. Two guests joined our meeting, Jeremy Skrenes from Sioux Falls and Laura Baca from Colorado. We are looking forward to our guests joining our next meeting as well. Our speaker Steve Hamilton was introduced with his speech titled “Humor is the best medicine”. Steve was completing his last speech in the competent communicator manual with project 10 inspire your audience. After a good dose of humor, Marsha Dahlsied led our table topics portion of the meeting with the theme of “lets party”. Participants and topics were: Pat with smell of spring, Laura with energize indoors, Jeremy with apply creativity, Roy with party pooper, Jack with spring outdoors, Janice with carbon friendly. Congratulations to Laura who won best table topics response. The meeting was relinquished to Jana Lane to conduct the evaluation portion of the meeting. Jana called upon Jennifer to give her evaluation of Steve’s speech. Jennifer offered feedback regarding strength of the speaker and a couple of suggestions for adding impact. Jana then called upon Jeremy to give the grammarian’s report, with the word of the day “Stewardship”, and Roy Wilcox to give the Ah counter’s report. Jana then gave an overview of the meeting and thanked her team. Control was relinquished to the President Janice Stone to close the meeting.
If you have interest in speaking using technology and getting familiar in front of a camera, feel free to reach out to myself or any member of Toastmasters.
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met virtually on ZOOM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Members and guests were present from South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and Illinois.
President Janice Stone opened the meeting welcoming everyone. President Stone introduced Jeremy Skrenes who gave the Invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance. President Stone then introduced Toastmaster of the Day, Jennifer Haich. Toastmaster Haich introduced the 2 speakers for the day: Pat Acklie-Roth and Roy Wilcox. Pat Acklie-Roth presented her speech of the day, “Decision” from the Pathways Level 1, Project 7: Researching and Presenting. Roy Wilcox presented his speech of the day, “Dog Bonding” from the Competent Communicator Manual; Project 5: Your Body Speaks. Grammarian, Jack Dahlseid shared the word of the day, “transition,” meaning process or period of changing from one state or condition to another. General Evaluator Angela Mann introduced her evaluation team as well.
Table Topics was led by Janice Stone. She called upon Jana Lane, Laura Baca, Jeremy Skrenes, Marsha Dahlseid, and guest Wendy asking various conversation themed questions. After the Table Topics impromptu speaking portion of the meeting, the General Evaluator called upon the evaluation team to give their reports. General Evaluator Angela Mann called upon Steve Hamilton to give his evaluation of Roy Wilcox’s speech. Next, Katie Stutzman was called upon to give her evaluation of Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Reports were also given by Timer Jana Lane, Ah-Counter Marsha Dahlseid and Grammarian Jack Dahlseid. Angela Mann then evaluated the meeting and shared her report. Trophies were “virtually” given to Roy Wilcox for best speaker, Steve Hamilton for best evaluator, and guest Laura Baca for best Table Topics. Laura Baca served as Joke Master. President Janice Stone closed out the meeting.
Interchange history was made on Monday, May 18, 2020 with the first ever virtual meeting held via Zoom. There were 18 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Shannon Viereck, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts, announced that the Meridian en Blanc event will see changes this year. Counterfeit Catering will provide food for drive through pickup on July 18. Tickets go on sale June 1. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, discussed plans for a virtual Summer Reading Program. Registration begins May 15. She also noted that because plans are uncertain for upcoming used book sales and because the library is currently closed, donations cannot be accepted at this time. Shannon Viereck, Mounty Marty University, announced July 15 as the tentative date for the annual golf classic. She also reminded members that there is still time to apply for the Mount Marty Interchange Scholarship. The deadline is June 1.
Speaker Carmen Schramm, Yankton Chamber of Commerce, discussed the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Yankton business community. She emphasized the creative ways that businesses have pivoted to offer services and encouraged use of the Chamber website as a source for up to date information and resources.
The next meeting will be Monday, June 1, 2020, at noon. It will again be held virtually via Zoom.
