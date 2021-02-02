New at the Yankton Community Library this week: Jan. 27, 2021
LARGE PRINT
• “Above the Bay of Angels” by Rhys Bowen, fiction
• “Been There, Married That” by Gigi Levangie, fiction
• “Burden of Proof” by Davis Bunn, fiction
• “The Daughter’s Tale” by Armando Lucas Correa, fiction
• “The Dirty South” by John Connolly, fiction
• “The Eighth Sister” by Robert Dugoni, fiction
• “Game of Snipers” by Stephen Hunter, fiction
• “The Girls in the Picture” by Melaine Benjamin, fiction
• “Hard Cash Valley” by Brian Panowich, fiction
• “Head Over Heels” by Hannah Orenstein, fiction
• “The Heirloom Garden” by Viola Shipman, fiction
• “Henry, Himself” by Stewart O’Nan, fiction
• “Hold on Tight” by Shelley Shepard Gray, fiction
• “In the Lion’s Den” by Barbara Taylor Bradford, fiction
• “Liar, Liar” by Lisa Jackson, fiction
• “The Man With No Borders” by Richard C. Morais, fiction
• “Marrying My Cowboy” by Diana Palmer, fiction
• “Miss Janie’s Girls” by Carolyn Brown, fiction
• “The Outlawed” by Ray Hogan, fiction
• “Paris is Always a Good Idea” by Jenn McKinlay, fiction
• “The Patchwork Bride” by Sandra Dallas, fiction
• “Piecing It All Together” by Leslie Gould, fiction
• “Rising Fire” by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• “The Sea Glass Cottage” by RaeAnne Thayne, fiction
• “Takes One to Know One” by Susan Isaacs, fiction
• “Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson, fiction
• “Total Power” by Vince Flynn, fiction
• “West of the Rimrock” by Wayne D. Overholser, fiction
• “Westering Women” by Sandra Dallas, fiction
• “The White Streak” by Max Brand, fiction
———
ADULT BOOKS
• “iPad for Seniors in Easy Steps: Covers all Models with iPadOS 14” by Nick Vandome, nonfiction
• “Breath: the New Science of a Lost Art” by James Nestor, nonfiction
• “Green Lights” by Matthew McConaughey, nonfiction
• “Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings” by Yossy Arefi, nonfiction
• “A User’s Guide to Democracy: How America Works” by Nick Capodice, nonfiction
• “American Traitor” by Brad Taylor, fiction
• “The Archer” by Paulo Coelho, fiction
• “The Arctic Fury” by Greer MaCallister, fiction
• “The Chicken Sisters” by KJ Dell’Antonia, fiction
• “Dark Watch” by Clive Cussler, fiction
• “Eddie’s Boy” by Thomas Perry, fiction
• “His Accidental Amish Family” by Rachel J. Good, fiction
• “A Most English Princess” by Clare McHugh, fiction
• “Murder at Crossways” by Alyssa Maxwell, fiction
• “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson, fiction
• “Seven Crows” by Kate Kessler, fiction
• “The Shepherd’s Wife” by Angela Hunt, fiction
• “The Silence” by Susan Allott, fiction
• “The Sowing Season” by Katie Powner, fiction
• “Spin” by Patricia Cornwell, fiction
• “Twenty” by James Grippando, fiction
———
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Rainbow Revolutions: Power Pride, and Protest in the Fight for Queer Rights” by Jamie Lawson, nonfiction
• “Gimme Everything You Got” by Iva-Marie Palmer, fiction
• “Into the Crooked Place” by Alexandra Christo, fiction
• “Ordinary Girls” by Blair Thornburgh, fiction
• “Rebel Spy” by Veronica Rossi, fiction
———
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Grandma’s Gardens” by Hillary Clinton, nonfiction
• “Alone Together: a Tale of Friendship and Hope” by Julia Seal, fiction
• “My Brother the Duck” by Pat Zietlow Miller, fiction
• “Christmas is Joy” by Emma Dodd, fiction
• “Iggy Iguanadon: Bath Time & Bedtime” by Maryann Macdonald, fiction
• “Jack at Bat” by Mac Barnett, fiction
• “Together We Grow” by Susan Vaught, fiction
• “Yasmin The Superhero” by Saadia Faruqi, fiction
• “From 1 to 10” by Mies Van Hout, board book
• “Here Are My Hands” by Bill Martin Jr, board book
• “The Nice Book” by David Ezra Stein, board book
• “Who is Making a Mess?” by Maria D’Haene, board book
• “Moon: Earth’s Best Friend” by Stacy McAnulty, nonfiction, Wonderbook
———
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “Brave, Black, First: 50+ African American Women Who Changed the World” by Cheryl Wllis Hudson, nonfiction
• “The Amelia Six” by Kristin L. Gray, fiction
• “The Extremely High Tide” by Kir Fox, fiction
• “The First Christmas Sweater” by Ryan Tubridy, fiction
• “Julieta and the Diamond Enigma” by Luisana Duarte, fiction
• “Rip to the Rescue” by Miriam Halahmy, fiction
• “Seven Clues to Home” by Gae Polisner, fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.