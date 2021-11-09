Interchange
Interchange met on Monday, November 8, 2021, at noon at Minerva’s. There were 8 members present. One member participated via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Quinlivan, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Members were invited to make announcements. Dana Schmidt from Yankton Community Library shared two events. The library will host a holiday card-making class using Canva on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The Friends of Yankton Community Library are planning a special Author’s Day at the library on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Local authors will be available to meet. Books will be available for sale and signing.
Hostess Jane Bobzin introduced Tracy Dvorak, RN, from Peleton Physical Therapy as the day’s speaker. Tracy gave background on the business, which has been in Yankton since 2012. She described the variety of services offered and discussed some of the benefits of working with a physical therapist. She challenged the group to keep moving and offered the phrase “motion is lotion” as a motivating thought.
The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 15, at noon at Minerva’s. Michele Gordon will be the hostess and presenter. She will be speaking about LimeLife Skin Care and Makeup.
Yankton General Federated Women’s Club
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
Erin Brown, the Director of the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery, presented the program: “Our Veterans Resting Place.” The new cemetery is federally funded and operated by the state and has, to date, provided burials for 241 veterans.
In keeping with the approaching Veterans Day holiday, club members signed veteran thank you cards while being entertained with patriotic vocal music by Nan Lambert. The thank-you cards will be delivered to veterans at the Sioux Falls Veteran Center.
Minutes of the October meeting were approved as presented on motion by Peggy Schiedel.
Sandy Battin presented the Treasurer’s report and also updated members on the up-coming GFWC sponsored trips that are helping to provide funds for the club’s charitable efforts.
President Kathy inquired about the welfare of members. Mention made of those who are experiencing illness or other concerns.
Visitors and guests were introduced.
A thank you from the family of Myrtle Anderson was read. A book will be chosen and donated to the library in her memory.
Peggy Schiedel reported on the Contact Center’s holiday basket project and also informed the club of the United Way’s move to new facilities adjacent to the Horizon Clinic. The drop-off site for donations to Pathways Shelter for the Homeless is located in the same area. Ruth Ann Dannenbring presented the Leadership program. Conservation chairperson, Cindy Filips passed around a pellet produced from plastic bags. The pellets are used to construct a variety of items including park benches.
Members were informed of up-coming opportunities for volunteering in the community. Help is needed to decorate the Cramer/Kenyon Home for the holidays, and contributions for the Holiday Feast are welcome. Contact person for the feast is Donna Madson.
Door prizes were awarded to Ruth Ann Dannenbring and Carol Kopetsky.
The next meeting will be on Dec. 4. Sharing and Giving project will be childrens books for the Contact Center. Hostesses are Donna DeJean and Marilyn Huntley.
