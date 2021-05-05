UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The University of Nebraska Medical Center will hold in-person May commencement ceremonies with COVID-19 restrictions at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,051 students.
Ceremonies, which will take place May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff, also will be live streamed for those who prefer or are unable to attend in person.
UNMC’s commencement team has worked closely with the UNMC Office of Health Security and local county health departments to ensure a safe event.
Students and their guests must wear masks at all times while inside the venues and maintain adequate physical distancing. Individuals are asked to stay home if on the day of the event they or a member of their household is sick. The number of guests permitted per location differs based on the venue size and capacity, local Directed Health Measures and good public health practice.
Below is a list of graduating area students and their hometowns. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed in the news release.
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (Norfolk)
• Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Ponca: Bailie Bodlak; Verdigre: Haylee Klawitter (With Highest Distinction)
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION
• Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Wausa: Mary Johnson
• Doctor of Nursing Practice — Crofton: Theresa Hansen; Dakota Dunes: Alyssa Hunt
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln)
• Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene —Yankton: Danielle Salvatori
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln)
• Doctor of Dental Surgery — Creighton: Valerie Largen; Hartington: Tracy Peitz
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
• Doctor of Medicine — Fordyce: Katelyn Haiar
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
• Master of Public Health — Laurel: Hannah Lund
