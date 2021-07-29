BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Des Moines District Office is providing a learning opportunity for all who are interested in food safety and public health. The SDSU — Des Moines District Food Safety Summit will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Brookings.
“The goal of the summit is to educate, exchange information and open the lines of communication between the different segments of industry, public health officials and regulatory agencies,” says Amanda Blair, Professor and SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist.
Topics of discussion will be:
• Sustainable alternatives for poultry food safety
• Egg Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP)
• Adulterated product monitoring and recalls
• New swine inspection system
• FSIS updates
The summit will be held in Room 126 of the SDSU Animal Science Complex, located at 1097 N. Campus Drive. Registration will be from 8-8:30 a.m. CDT, and the summit will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Alternatively, participants will have the option to attend the summit virtually this year.
Registration may be completed online on the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events) or by contacting Blair at Amanda.Blair@sdstate.edu. A fee is required to cover the cost of handouts, lunch, parking and miscellaneous expenses for on-site participation, as well as the cost of handouts and a USB flash drive containing the presentations for virtual attendees. The USB flash drive will be available for purchase by on-site participants.
A confirmation letter, including local hotel accommodations and parking information, will be sent once registration information is received. Registration closes Aug. 3.
