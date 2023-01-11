Dear Dave,

My girlfriend wants me to finance a new car for her. I’ve already got debt from my own truck loan, and I really don’t like the thought of being liable for more debt. I had her current car checked out by a mechanic who said it’s in good enough shape to last at least another year or so. I’m 30, and I make $120,000 a year. She’s 19, and she makes about $800 a week. We’ve been seeing each other for about four months, and I was interested in hearing your take on things. — Cody

