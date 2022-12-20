AMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOC. SOY SCHOLARSHIP

ST. LOUIS — If you or someone you know is an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing a career in agriculture, we have an opportunity for you! Future ag leaders are vital to the sustainability and growth of our industry, and the American Soybean Association wants to provide one of these students a college scholarship as they begin their agriculture education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.