"The Deposit of Faith" will discuss the significance of 2,000 years of art, architecture and thought
Mount Marty University, in partnership with The Diocese of Sioux Falls and Dakota State University, is proud to present the third annual Aquinas Lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Parish Hall of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls.
This year’s lecture is titled “The Deposit of Faith: Why 2,000 Years of Art, Architecture and Thought Matter” and will feature Dr. Joseph Bottum, director of the Classics Institute at Dakota State University.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Bottum presenting the Aquinas Lecture this year,” said Joe Rutten, Director of the Benedictine Leadership Institute at Mount Marty University. “Dr. Bottom’s lecture will explore the history of the Catholic Church and the contribution it has made to creating a flourishing society. This ‘Deposit of Faith’ contains some of the greatest contributions to human society and we are excited to have Dr. Bottom bring to light this history of our ancestors. Our faith has a noble history and it is our responsibility to keep that history alive and to pass it on to the next generation.”
The Aquinas Lecture is free to attend and open to the public. There will be a social hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Rutten will emcee the event, with opening remarks from Dr. Marcus Long, president of Mount Marty University. To attend the social hour and the lecture, register at bit.ly/register-Aquinas-2022.
