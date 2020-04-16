The Gospel song “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow” is worded to bring comfort and counsel to followers of Jesus Christ. I feel that a song such as this has a relevant message for the times we are now living in, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic that has been spreading around the world. And now we see its effects in our community! This is something that many of us do not enjoy thinking about. I believe Jesus had this in mind when in the Gospel of Matthew we find these words in the sixth chapter:
“Therefore take no thought, saying, what shall we eat? Or what shall we drink? Or wherewithal shall we be clothed? (After all these things shall the gentiles seek) for your heavenly father knows that you have need of all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you. Take no thought for the tomorrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the evil thereof(vs 31-33).”
May I share with you how this passage brings comfort and assurance that God cares? He shares with us the best priorities available to live in harmony with His creation around us. He also wants to show us how to deal with worry. I know that there are many people inclined to worry, including myself. If we are not worried about something, then we worry why we are not! Today conditions seem to be at their best to produce all the worry anyone would want. But we must remember that our Creator cares about us! I know he does because I can testify to the fact that He answers prayers. Day by day problems I have taken to Him in prayer at the end of the day are solved by a way I never thought of. Some even by the next morning!
When Jesus came into my life during my early twenties, I began to see values and goals started to change in my life. It began with new priorities over my needs and goals. God gave me a vision affecting how I would best serve Him. II Corinthians states that: “if anyone be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things have passed away: behold, all things have become new.” I thought that this would be an almost immediate process, but now, since I am 87, I find that He still has to work on me! As the hymn writer wrote in Great is Thy Faithfulness, “Morning by morning, new mercies I see!” Mercy is what God withholds from us that we deserve. It is the opposite of Grace where God gives to us what we cannot earn. Salvation comes by grace, which is a gift (Romans 6:23). The longer I have lived, the more I realize how much He loves me and protects me, as day by day I learn more about His grace and the new mercies I see!
In I Thessalonians chapter five verse 18 we read: “In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ concerning you.” This is not always easy to do, believe me! But we can take our anxieties and cares to Him. He wants us to. Peter writes the following in his first epistle chapter 5 verses 6 and 7: “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him for he cares for you.”
I am reminded of the challenge I received in seminary chapel back in 1958 when, in closing the service on that day, the speaker took us to Psalm 46 which opens with these words:
God is our refuge and strength
A very present help in trouble
Therefore will not we fear,
Though the earth be removed,
And though the mountains be carried
Into the midst of the sea.
If you find yourself worried at night and thinking of counting sheep as you lay in bed, may I remind you that as believers we can talk to the shepherd Himself!
