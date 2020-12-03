Yankton author, Loretta Sorensen, just announced the release of two prayer journals she has designed: “Prayer Journal for Intercessors” and “Prayer Journal for Living the Daniel Life: Thriving in Babylon.”
Sorensen, longtime Yankton freelance writer and author/publisher of two other books through her company, Prairie Hearth Publishing, LLC, says her own desire to spend more time in prayer led to the design of the journals.
“In recent months I determined that I would discipline myself to pray for other people and for different kinds of circumstances on a daily basis,” Sorensen says. “When I purchased a prayer journal to help me organize my prayer time, I couldn’t find a format that really fit my need.”
Sorensen’s journals, 7-inch by 10-inch with 240 pages, include a calendar form for each of the 12 months, three pages for recording prayer, Bible study and sermon notes each week, and a fourth page that can be used for journal art, additional notes, etc. The journal is divided into four weeks per month. The current journal is undated so users can begin using it at any point during the year.
The “Prayer Journal for Intercessors” includes an introduction that outlines some steps to help guide users in understanding why God asks Christians to pray and suggestions for getting started. The introductory pages also contain Scriptures related to prayer, some insight from well-known people of prayer, including Charles Spurgeon.
“Much of Spurgeon’s writings are on the Internet (www.spurgeon.org), free for anyone to access and use to deepen their spiritual life,” Sorensen says. “As I worked through the wealth of information on that site, I was struck by the list that talks about Spurgeon’s recommendations for approaching God in prayer. Among them are instructions to grapple with God, ask boldly, hold God to his promises, and more. These insights have greatly impacted my own prayer times.”
Sorensen’s “Prayer Journal for Living the Daniel Life” was inspired by reading “Living Among Lions: How to Thrive Like Daniel in Today’s Babylon,” by David Benham and Jason Benham. The authors of that book have often encountered persecution for when expressing their Christian faith in their business.
“The Benham’s book has so many great recommendations about how to boldly live a Christian life no matter where you are, that I wanted to make that part of my goals for the coming year,” Sorensen says. “This journal has a specific focus for each month, including affirming who we are in Christ, learning what Scripture says about making time to spend with God each day and establishing a daily habit of reading God’s Word. Those were all things the Biblical prophet Daniel did when he was taken captive by Babylonians. By using this journal, I expect to gain a better understanding of each month’s principle and have the opportunity to make it part of my daily life.”
Once Sorensen created her journals, she believed others may benefit from using them. With her longtime experience in book publishing, she completed each journal’s graphic design and cover and has made them available for sale wherever books are sold.
“Bringing order and structure to own prayer time and helping others do the same is very rewarding,” Sorensen says. “I plan to continue creating both an undated version of each journal and one for specific years, too. Since these first two journals have already been so helpful to me and some others, I expect to develop more of these kinds of books in the coming year.”
For more information visit, sorensenlms@gmail.com .
