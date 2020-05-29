South Dakota citizens may submit garden questions to the SDSU Extension Garden Hotline. Certified and experienced Master Gardeners are available to provide research-based information on plants, lawns, trees and insects. Submit questions via email along with a phone number and a representative will respond to you.
• SDSU Extension Aberdeen Regional Center: sdsu.gardensnorth@sdstate.edu
• SDSU Extension Sioux Falls Regional Center: sdsu.gardenseast@sdstate.edu
• SDSU Extension Rapid City Regional Center: sdsu.gardenswest@sdstate.edu
