Buche Foods Gives $46,090.61 Back To Their Customers

During the Easter Season, Buche Foods gave customers a rose and $20 to their customers when they shopped for groceries between April 1st and April 12th. Over 12,000 coupons were redeemed during the promotion with over 500 customers receiving a rose.
$46,090.61 was the grand total Buche Foods customers received back between the promotion and other money saving offers through their Buche Foods app. “Stress levels are extremely high right now. Everyone feels the tension and we just wanted people to know we care about them” said RF Buche, owner of Buche Foods.
“We have been working hard sanitizing, cleaning and disinfecting of all our high touch areas. We installed sneeze guards, put in hand washing stations, directional arrows for the aisle floor graphics to remind customers to social distance. We put policies in place to make sure we did not have too many customers in our stores and have given our team gloves and masks. However, that doesn’t mean our customers and our team feels safe 100% all of the time” said Buche. “There is still some anxiety.”
Buche Foods closed all of their facilities for Easter Sunday. RF Buche paid his entire team for the day. “They deserved a break. Our people are working very hard for their customers and their communities and this was one way I could thank them.”
Buche Foods are located in Gregory, Mission, Pine Ridge and Wagner SD. RF Buche is a 4th generation grocer operating in South Dakota since 1905.
