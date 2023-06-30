New At The Library Jun 30, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 1, 2023ADULT BOOKSFiction • “56 Days” by Catherine Ryan Howard• “Bad Summer People” by Emma Rosenblum• “Bayou Book Thief’ by Ellen Byron• “The Cuban Heiress” by Chanel Cleeton• “Dances” by Nicole Cuffy• “Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea• “The Great Mrs. Elias” by Barbara Chase-Riboud• “Killing Moon” by Jo Nesbo• “Little Miseries” by Kimberly Olson Fakih• “The Last Word” by Katy Birchall• “The Lies I Tell” by Julie Clark• “Mr. Wrong Number” by Lynn Painter• “No Two Persons” by Erica Bauermeister• “The Poisoner’s Ring” by Kelley Armstrong• “Power of the Sword” by Wilbur Smith• “The Senator’s Wife” by Liv Constantine• “The Shoemaker’s Magician” by Cynthia Pelayo• “The Surgeon” by Leslie Wolfe• “The Survivor” by Iris Johansen• “To Kill a Mocking Girl” by Harper Kincaid• “Two Wrongs Make a Right” by Chloe Liese• “Wined and Dies in New Orleans” by Ellen Byron———Nonfiction• “We Are the Stars” by Sarah HernandezLARGE PRINT• “The Lie Maker” by Linwood Barclay• “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld YOUNG ADULT BOOKSNonfiction• “Cherish” by Tracy Wolff• “The Davenports” by Krystal Marquis• “Dreams of Dusk” vol. 1-4 by Yuhki Kamatani• “Liar’s Beach” by Katie Cotugno• “The Queen’s Assassin” by Melissa De La CruzJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “All Together Now” by Hope Larson• “Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress” by Max Brallier• “Wizkit: An Adventure Overdue” by Tanya J. Scott

———

Nonfiction
• "Butterflies" by Laura Lane
• "The NBA Encyclopedia" by Brendan Flynn
• "The Night Sky" by Kathryn Hulick
• "Snakes" by Carol Hand
• "Trees" by Andrea Debbink

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction
• "Danbi's Favorite Day" by Anna Kim
• "Disney Junior: Puppy Dog Pals"
• "Tooth Fairy Helper" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

———

Nonfiction
• "A Kids Book About Love" by Ziggy Marley

ADULT DVDs
• "Maybe I Do"

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 