Following a meeting of the membership on Nov. 4, 2021, with presentations by the Mead Cultural Education Center, Yankton Morning Optimists, Yankton Youth Soccer Association, River City Gymnastics and Cheer and The Contact Center, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s eighth distribution was Yankton Morning Optimists. The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.
The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year. This distribution meeting saw the membership number at just over 200 members comprising individual and team memberships and total money collected for Yankton Morning Optimists was $17,700.
Steering committee member, Lindsay Hovden, said of the event, “We were glad to be able to get our group together after a year and a half of virtual meetings. The presentations were all captivating and highlighted how many needs there are in our community. Every time we gather it’s an opportunity for our members to learn and also make an impact. Yankton Morning Optimists’ bed program is going to provide a much-needed service to Yankton County, the membership agreed. This distribution will allow them to fill a need and we’re happy to help contribute.”
Sandy Hoffner, president of Yankton Morning Optimists, says “Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a new initiative for our group, is an organization that believes that no kids in our community should sleep on the floor. With this donation, we’re going to be able to build more beds, buy more mattresses and hopefully to expand our reach out into other parts of Yankton County. We’re going to be able to do great things with this donation.”
The total of all eight 100 Women of Yankton events has resulted in $125,950 distributed to organizations in Yankton County.
The next distribution meeting of 100 Women of Yankton is planned for Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Elks.
