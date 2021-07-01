Every Tuesday morning at 10. It’s on the calendar. Other things have to wait. This is priority. This last Tuesday it was call number 68. It began during the pandemic. It began because everyone was staying home. So these four friends, including my wife, decided to have a conference call every Tuesday at 10:00. Coffee and conversation for about two hours. Just not at a coffee shop. There is no specific agenda. They call to keep in touch. They call because they are friends.
You don’t get a say in relatives. Someone else, a long time ago, decided. But a friend is your responsibility. You decide. Until one day you realize that this friend that you thought you had chosen is really a gift from God.
I have been blessed since childhood, through my years in school, and as a pastor living in different communities, to have friends. I remember when Vivian and I moved into a parsonage in a small town in Nebraska, my first Call as a pastor. Someone told us that we should not have friends. Something about being the pastor for all the people in the congregation. Well, we just ignored that advice and have never regretted doing so.
Muhammad Ali, of all people, once said, “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.”
And this is from Henri Nouwen, in his book, “Out of Solitude: Meditations on the Christian Life.”
“When we honestly ask ourselves which persons in our lives mean the most to us, we often find that it is those who, instead of giving advice, solutions, or cures, have chosen rather to share our pain and touch our wounds with a warm and tender hand. The friend who can be silent with us in a moment of despair or confusion, who can stay with us in an hour of grief and bereavement, who can tolerate not knowing, not curing, not healing and face with us the reality of our powerlessness, that is a friend who cares.”
One more quote, this from Aristotle, who said “What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.”
I have now attained the age where the losing of friends is all too common, and I wonder if they knew how much their friendship meant to me? Did I ever tell them?
So I write these words for myself. Part confession. Part resolve. In the Church we call that repentance. I can do better.
A few years ago I wrote the following words. I wrote it as a poem, so it will look a bit different, but the words are the same.
She’s my friend. / I can tell her everything, / even the bad things, / and she still loves me. /
She’s my friend. / I know her almost as well as I know myself. / I can tell when she is sad or angry or confused by life. / She’s my friend. / I don’t judge her. / I don’t put her down. / I don’t laugh at her; / I laugh with her. / She’s my friend. / We can talk for hours and not get tired of the other’s voice. / We can disagree but we don’t fight. / We hear what the other is saying and we understand. / She’s my friend. / We have each other’s back. / We don’t put each other down. / We don’t judge each other’s habits. / We don’t name each other’s faults. / She’s my friend. / We trust one another. / We laugh together. / We cry together. / She’s my friend. / When one of us dies, the other will stay near until the end / and then will weep and remember /and be glad that she was and always will be . . . / my friend.
I realize that what I have written here is not terribly profound; pretty simple stuff. But I write it to remind myself and maybe remind you to not take your friend or friends for granted. Maybe take some time and expend some energy to let your friends know they have blessed you, they have kept you.
If these words remind you to keep in touch with an old friend or say a word of thanks to another for being your friend, that will make me feel pretty good.
And this too, when we sing “What A Friend We Have in Jesus,” know that is high praise to Jesus.
