VERMILLION — The Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity (PIKE) at the University of South Dakota hosted our 10th annual Taylor Trudeau Cycle for Life on Wednesday, February 26 at the USD Wellness Center. This year’s fundraiser allowed the chapter to raise more than $1,000 to benefit the M.D. Anderson Center for cures and research for blood- born cancers.
To date, the event has raised more than $16,500. Overall, Pi Kappa Alpha has raised more than $300,000 for charitable causes in the last decade.
Participants, corporate and local sponsors, and a dedicated USD fraternity of over 80 men helped make this event a success. The Taylor Trudeau Cycle for Life event raises funds and awareness for blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and melanoma. One-hundred percent of funds raised benefit the M.D. Anderson Center and the cutting-edge research done around the clock to find cures for blood cancers.
The Taylor Trudeau Cycle for Life honors a PIKE brother, Taylor Trudeau, who lost his battle with leukemia in 2008. The event keeps his memory alive all across North America as PIKE chapters host the Cycle which is a stationary bicycle event complete with spin instructors. The USD PIKES began the event during the 2010-11 academic year.
Pi Kappa Alpha President, Andrew Tiede, a second year Business major from Harrisburg, said he is proud of the impact the PIKES have in the Vermillion community — and beyond.
“I think Cycle for Life is important because it supports a cause that is greater than any one person,” said Tiede. “It is amazing that, year after year, we can come together to support the legacy of a brother that we have lost.”
