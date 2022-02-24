Yankton’s Church Women United will host World Day of Prayer at 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with coffee after the service.
Written by women in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who call attendees to worship with the words “I know the plans I have for you,” inspired by Jeremiah 25: 1-14. These are words included in a letter from the prophet Jeremiah to the exiles in Babylonia. Jeremiah’s words have meaning for those living throughout the world.
Come together to hear the stories of women who feel excluded. Listen to their stories. Learn to see the context of a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-faith society. The service also celebrates hope by lighting a candle on behalf of each of the seven regions of the world.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer and action each year on the first Friday in March. Each year a different country serves as the writer of the World Day of Prayer worship service, interpreting the Bible in their own context, and lifting up issues of mission, justice and peace.
Offerings collected during the services are granted by WDP national committee to non-profit organizations that deal with issues identified by the writer country. The WDP motto is “informed prayer. Prayerful action.” World Day of Prayer USA promotes justice and equality for women through prayer, partnerships, service and celebration.
Food and Recipes from England, Wales and Northern Ireland is in the Supplemental Materials. If you would enjoy having a copy of any of these, please contact President Diane Reese at 665-9208 or find her at the Banquet at UCC almost every Thursday. Recipes include: Traditional British Scones, Healthy Fish and Chips, Irish Soda Farls, Easy Traditional Irish Champ, Traditional Welsh Cakes and Welsh Rarebit.
