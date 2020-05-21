Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.