VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota has asked for assistance in creating face masks for members of the Coyote and Vermillion community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To aid the effort, USD has a large quantity of free, new, 100% cotton t-shirts that can be picked up at the Muenster University Center information desk to be used to make DIY t-shirt masks. Once completed, masks can be dropped off at the information desk.
Sara Lampert, Ph.D., an associate professor of history and coordinator of the Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies program, said they have collected over 400 masks so far. Donated masks have been distributed to students living in university housing and all essential staff that have remained on campus.
The outpouring of donations prompted Lampert to involve the Vermillion community more.
“At this time, we are shifting to a community-focused effort in collaboration with the United Way of Vermillion and the Vermillion Public Library,” said Lampert. “Our goal is to get masks to local social services and other needs as they arise.”
Lampert said there is now a second site where t-shirts can be picked up and masks can be donated at the Vermillion Public Library.
“We are very grateful for the exceptional skill and contributions of our community,” said Lampert. “Thank you for keeping our campus community and Vermillion safe.”
Learn more about how to create a DIY t-shirt masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores or walking the hallways of campus and residence halls. Wearing a face mask helps those who may have COVID-19, but are not showing symptoms, from transmitting it to others.
Photos:
WendyTolley-Sewing: Wendy Tolley, a Vermillion community member and certified master knitter who has taught knitting, crocheting, tatting and quilting at college and private classes, has made over 120 t-shirt masks in three different sizes. Tolley has made them all from USD's t-shirts. (Photo by Warren Tolley)
DIY-Shirt-In-the-Making: USD's 100% cotton t-shirts are available at the MUC and the Vermillion Public Library. (Photo by Warren Tolley)
WendyTolley-CompletedMasks: A few of the masks Wendy Tolley has made. (Photo by Warren Tolley)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.