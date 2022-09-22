SIOUX FALLS — With summer vacations in the rearview mirror, AAA is encouraging anyone planning to fly over Thanksgiving or the year-end holidays to look ahead — and book ahead — to save money and minimize the risk of flight delays and holiday disruption.
“Flyers are experiencing three pain points: increased expense, reduced inventory and the possibility of delayed or cancelled flights,” said AAA South Dakota spokesman Shawn Steward. “Booking holiday travel now should help to address all of these issues.”
Staffing and other pandemic-related issues have dramatically disrupted the airline industry, forcing several major airlines to reduce the number of routes they are servicing, and fewer routes mean fewer seats. Airfares, which have increased 20% in the past year, will likely continue to rise in the coming months.
“By booking air travel now, flyers afford themselves greater choice and greater flexibility, increasing the opportunity for a positive, stress-free travel experience,” AAA’s Steward added.
AAA offers 10 tips to ensure the best flying experience and minimize risk of disruptions:
1. Look for flights that leave in the morning, allowing extra time throughout the day. Flights later in the day are more susceptible to an increase in cancellations, rescheduling or delays due to weather, short staffing or other unforeseen circumstances.
2. Try to fly a day or two ahead of when you want to start your vacation or need to be at your destination so if your flight is delayed or disrupted, you don’t lose the whole trip.
3. Schedule long layovers, with a two-hour minimum to allow plenty of time for unexpected delays so you can make your connecting flight.
4. Buy travel insurance to protect your investment and choose a policy that provides coverage for travel interruption and additional expenses.
5. Check in online or via the airline mobile app at least 24 hours in advance, print a backup copy of your boarding pass if possible and take a copy of your e-ticket with you.
6. Review your airline’s commitment to consumer protections to understand your rights as a passenger, particularly regarding delays, cancellations and rebooking requirements.
• Just last week, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation launched its Airline Customer Service Dashboard website: https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard, which compares information about services that U.S. airlines provide to mitigate passenger inconveniences when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control.
7. Plan to arrive two hours before domestic flights and up to three hours for international flights. Parking garages, TSA security checkpoints and other airport services may have long lines.
8. Download and familiarize yourself with the app of the airline you’ll be flying. Most airlines allow you to check in for your flight, access boarding passes, track your bags, and change/cancel a flight. Plus, some airlines promote in-flight entertainment through their app.
9. Download the Flight Aware app to track the routing of your plane throughout the day leading up to your departure, which helps to determine if you will incur delays, miss your connection or need to take action early.
10. Enroll in pre-screening programs for shorter, quicker lines, such as TSA PreCheck, Clear or Global Entry.
