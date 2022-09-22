SIOUX FALLS — With summer vacations in the rearview mirror, AAA is encouraging anyone planning to fly over Thanksgiving or the year-end holidays to look ahead — and book ahead — to save money and minimize the risk of flight delays and holiday disruption.

“Flyers are experiencing three pain points: increased expense, reduced inventory and the possibility of delayed or cancelled flights,” said AAA South Dakota spokesman Shawn Steward. “Booking holiday travel now should help to address all of these issues.”

