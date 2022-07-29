VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Foundation has recently established an endowment in the name of Nancy (Montrosse) and John Eilers, a scholarship fund that will aid Sanford School of Medicine students.

Nancy and John Eilers chose the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine to be the benefactor of their endowment gift because of its focus on rural medicine — specifically, the medical school’s Frontier And Rural Medicine (FARM) program, a track for a select group of students to receive clinical training in rural areas of South Dakota. The goal of the FARM program is to increase the number of primary care physicians who practice in South Dakota.

