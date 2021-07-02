I retired in 2016 as an attorney in Oklahoma City. Since that time, I have spent a lot of time studying and researching the life of my great-grandfather, Dick T. Morgan, including his role in the opening of Oklahoma, and the six terms he served in the U.S. Congress. During this research, I would continually stumble across references to time that he had spent in South Dakota. With a little more digging, I determined that he had law offices in both Yankton and Bonesteel. I even found an old photograph of one of his offices.
This spring, my wife Ellen and I visited Bonesteel and Yankton. By talking to people in both towns, reading old newspapers, and finding old letters, I was able to determine what he was doing in South Dakota. I also found the exact locations of his offices. My story will tell what he did before he came to South Dakota, why he was here, and what he did after returning to Oklahoma. I hope you enjoy it.
ROSEBUD OPENING
On May 13, 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt issued a proclamation, opening Sioux Lands of the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. Registration for a lottery began on July 5, 1904, at Chamberlain, Yankton, Bonesteel and Fairfax. Except for special rules for honorably discharged soldiers and sailors, each land seeker was required to register in person. A drawing was then held in Chamberlain, beginning on July 28. Approximately 382,000 acres or nearly 2,500 parcels of land were available.
OKLAHOMA: 1889-1904
At the time of the Proclamation, my great-grandfather, Dick Thompson Morgan, was a prominent attorney and respected political and church leader in Oklahoma Territory. He had participated in five land openings in Oklahoma, including the well-known Run of 1889 and the larger Cherokee Outlet Run of 1893. He had represented more homesteaders than any other attorney in Oklahoma Territory. At one time he had 12 different offices in Oklahoma. His book, “Morgan’s Manual of the U.S. Homestead and Townsite Laws” was the “go-to” treatise on Oklahoma land law and sold more than 20,000 copies in five editions over a 10-year period.
As a church leader, he founded the Oklahoma Christian Missionary Society, which governed nearly 500 Disciple of Christ Churches in Oklahoma Territory, serving as its president for 17 years.
As a leader of the Republican Party, he had interviewed with President Benjamin Harrison as a candidate for territorial governor; he was president of the first Territorial Republican Party Convention; and he had three times sought the Republican nomination as the territory’s Congressional delegate. He was also one of the founders and last president of the Free Homes League, an organization that was successful in convincing Congress to waive the payments for homesteaders in Oklahoma, saving thousands of homesteaders more than $15,000,000.
In January 1904, he had testified before Congress, advocating for Oklahoma statehood. He was married to his college sweetheart from Indiana, Orietta Heath. They had one child Porter (my grandfather) who had recently married his own college sweetheart and had completed one year of law school at Columbia University in New York City.
1904: BONESTEEL AND YANKTON; RETURN TO OKLAHOMA
Apparently, my great grandfather caught the “land opening” fever again when he heard about the Rosebud Land Opening. The entire Morgan family would spend most of the summer of 1904 in South Dakota. They opened law offices in two of the four registration locations; one in Yankton in a vacant lot adjacent to the Pierce Hotel, which was the site of the Yankton registration; the other in Bonesteel in the Mace Hotel. Today that is the Bonesteel Supper Club on Main Street. They also opened an office in Chicago, to take care of what Morgan called his “soldier” or “telegram” business. They definitely picked the right locations for their offices. Prior to the registration, the commissioner in charge was worried that there would not be enough applicants to claim the 2,400 tracts; but in fact, there were more than 106,000 applications. Yankton had 57,434 of those and Bonesteel (the closest registration office to the land itself) had 37,034.
Despite these impressive numbers, my great-grandfather seemed dissatisfied with his venture in South Dakota. It did not seem to measure up to what he had remembered from the exciting “land-run” days in Oklahoma. Competition among the attorneys only allowed a small fee (as low as a 25-cent notary charge) as compensation, and there was considerable lawlessness in Bonesteel, including gamblers, “con men” and pickpockets, along with extreme hailstorms and tornadoes. But, in spite of these feelings, when he returned to Oklahoma to campaign for the Republicans that fall, he was planning to return to Bonesteel after the election.
However, at that point, President Roosevelt changed the destiny of the Morgan family. While campaigning throughout the Territory, Morgan received word that the president had selected him to be Register of the U.S. Land Office in Woodward, one of the larger cities in Oklahoma Territory. Instead of returning to Bonesteel after the campaign, Dick and Orietta moved to Woodward in December 1904. This would bring him the prestige of a political office and the handsome salary of $4,500 per annum. It would also provide him a political base that would ultimately lead to a seat in Congress after statehood.
YEARS IN CONGRESS: 1909-1920
Oklahoma became a state in 1907. Morgan served as a member of the U.S. Congress from 1909 to 1920. He was in the progressive wing of the Republican Party.
In 1912, he introduced and gave the first speech in Congress in support of legislation that established the Federal Trade Commission.
In support of Oklahoma farmers and workers, he supported low tariffs on materials that farmers needed, but protective tariffs on farm products. He sponsored the Rural Credits Bill in 1915. and was invited to the White House for President Wilson’s signing of the Act in July 1916.
In support of workers and laborers, he supported the eight-hour workday, child labor laws and legislation restricting the use of injunctions against labor unions.
He offered an amendment to the Federal Reserve bill in 1913 that would have established a bank deposit guaranty fund, 20 years before the FDIC was created as part of the New Deal in 1933.
He was a strong supporter of Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage. In 1914, he gave an important congressional speech on National Prohibition.
Once America entered World War I in 1917, Morgan became a strong proponent for national security, increased war powers for the president, and rights for soldiers and veterans. In 1917, he introduced a bill that would have prohibited any civil legal actions against soldiers fighting in World War I. A watered-down version of the bill was passed by Congress, and still exists today in a different form.
In 1919, he pledged his support for the Dyer Amendment, a law that would have made lynching a federal crime.
As the war was ending, Morgan introduced his Homes for Soldiers Bill that became the post-war “benefits” proposal that was most favored by American Legions and veterans’ groups. The bill would have provided up to $4,000, 100% financing for any honorably discharged serviceman for a home or farm. This proposal received national attention in the New York Times and the Saturday Evening Post. Although it did not become law at that time, the effect on the veterans would have been similar to VA loan procedure established by Congress 25 years later during the last year of World War II.
DEATH IN 1920
Morgan died of lobar pneumonia on July 4, 1920 (possibly brought on by the Spanish Flu), at the age of 66, as he was preparing to begin his campaign for a seventh Congressional term. As a tribute to his popularity in Oklahoma, the governor requested for Morgan’s body to lie in state at the State Capitol before his funeral was held. Although he only had one child, nine of his direct descendants have been or are currently members of the Oklahoma Bar Association, one of whom, a great-great-grandson, is a district judge in Oklahoma City. Five others have been members of the Texas Bar Association.
In the spring of 2019, 99 years after his death in 1920, “The Red Earth: A Publication of the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum,” said this about my great-grandfather:
“Of all the actors upon the stage that made up territorial and post-statehood Northwest Oklahoma, there are none that come close to matching the accomplishments and the lifetime of service of Dick Thompson Morgan.
David D. Morgan can be reached at daviddmorgan@cox.net. Dick T. Morgan’s collection is located at the Carl Albert Center, University of Oklahoma. https://dicktmorgan.omeka.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.