PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a temporary office to meet with veterans to file their claims and conduct in-person interviews.
Due to federal COVID-19 guidelines, the offices in the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Office on the VA campus have been closed to the public.
The SDDVA temporary office is located in the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building at 1600 W. Russell Street in Sioux Falls.
The Department will have state veterans service officers available for walk-in appointments Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (CT). Currently, they are located in the window office at the back of the Patriot Grill on the ground floor.
Veterans needing assistance with their claims or having questions regarding their benefits are encouraged to call the Sioux Falls claims office (605-333-6869).
