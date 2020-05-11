Delores Bezug
Delores Bezug of Menno is celebrating her 90th birthday on May 16. Her family requests a card shower. Please send your birthday greetings to: 608 S. Fifth St., Menno, SD 57045.
Sally Welter
The family of Sally Welter would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, May 16. Cards and greetings may be sent to Sally at 312 E. 25th Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
