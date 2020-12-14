Norman Campbell
There will be a Drive-By Birthday Celebration and Card Shower for Norman Campbell, who is celebrating its 90th birthday, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. The celebration will be held at 1808 Douglas Ave. (corner of 19th & Douglas), Yankton, in the garage located off of 19th St.
Greetings can also be sent to 1808 Douglas Ave., Yankton, SD 57078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.