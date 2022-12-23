The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. There were 6 members present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and 3 members attending by Zoom from Sioux Falls, Tabor and South Padre Texas. The meeting was called to order by President Walter Rentsch, who called on Kevin Buhl to give the Invocation and lead the group in the pledge to the American flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of meeting. Wilcox introduced Kevin Buhl who introduced his evaluation team as follows: Grammarian and Ah Counter Jeremy Skrenes, who presented his word of the day for the members to use in the meeting: “algorithm”, Timer and Vote counter Pat Acklie Roth Speech Evaluator, Jeremy Skrenes and Michael Villanueva.
Toastmaster Wilcox introduced the first Speaker, Walter Rentsch with his speech “You Are a Hero” and second Speaker, Janice stone with her speech titled “Get Your Lamp On”.
Following the speeches, the impromptu portion of the meeting was led by Theresa Rentsch. The participants were: Michael Villanueva, Pat Acklie Roth, Steve Hamilton, Kevin Buhl and Jeremy Skrenes. Kevin Buhl, General Evaluator called on Speech Evaluators Jeremy Skrenes to evaluate Walter Rentsch and Michael Villanueva to evaluate Janice Stone Timer Pat Acklie Roth advised that all speakers, evaluators and table topics participants spoke within time. Buhl then evaluated the meeting as a whole. Toastmaster Wilcox announced the winners of the meeting; Table Topics a tie between Michael Villanueva and Steve Hamilton, best Evaluator Michael Villanueva and Best Speaker Walter Rentsch. Wilcox called on Joke Master, Kevin Buhl. Following Kevin Buhl’s Joke Master presentation, Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to President Walter Rentsch who led the business session on the assignments for next week’s meeting.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting, held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your computer, IPad or IPhone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on YanktonToastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485. `
