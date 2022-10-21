Dear Car Talk:
I recently bought a used 2017 Toyota Highlander, mainly because of its size. I need it to haul kayaks to a launch point.
I’m too old to lift the kayaks onto the roof, so I bungee them into the car with the seats down. But, in order to fit them in, I have to leave the rear door ajar. The “Door Open” buzzer is driving me crazy for the 30-40 minutes it takes to get to the launch point.
Is there a way to turn this off/fool it into thinking the door is closed? — Roger
Next time you buy a car just to fit kayaks in, Roger, you should probably make sure kayaks actually fit in it.
I’m opposed to defeating the buzzer. The buzzer is designed to annoy you, because it’s really not safe to drive the car with a door ajar.
The problem is that — exhaust fumes and carbon monoxide poisoning aside — the doors are part of the safety structure of the car. So, if you get into an accident with a door open, the car could fold in ways it’s not supposed to. Crash tests assume that all doors are securely closed.
So, I’m taking the buzzer’s side in this argument, Roger. Rather than defeat the safety system, I think you should find a way to drive with the doors closed. I mean, if you were going two blocks, OK. But, 30-40 minutes? I don’t think so.
So, what about the kayaks? I’m going to suggest a trailer. There are trailers made just for bulky but lightweight items like kayaks.
You want what’s called a “low bed” kayak trailer, which is exactly what it sounds like. If you search online, you’ll find plenty of reviews and suggestions. You might choose something like the Yakima Rack and Roll 66. It’s a lightweight aluminum trailer — weighing about 150 pounds — that holds two kayaks. And, I think the load height is even lower than the rear deck of your Highlander.
If you want to, you can attach a carry handle to it, so that when you get to the launch point, you can unhook it from your car and roll it down to the water with the kayaks still on it.
Being able to wheel it around by hand also means you won’t have to deal with backing up and parking with the trailer — thereby avoiding the ridicule of the other kayakers.
If your Highlander doesn’t have a tow hitch, that’s something you can have installed by a dealer, a body shop or a U-Haul store.
I think that’s a safer solution than driving along with a door open, Roger. That means you’ll have to find some other way to endanger your life. But, given that you’re going out on open water, I’m sure you can think of something. Happy paddling.
