PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Beau Rothschadl, a South Dakota State University (SDSU) student, was awarded a $1,000 WASHTO Scholarship.
Rothschadl is a Tabor native majoring in civil engineering. He has interned with the SDDOT for two summers.
While at SDSU, Rothschadl has excelled in the classroom, consistently earning a place on the Dean’s Academic Honors list. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in transportation engineering upon earning his undergraduate degree.
The purpose of Western Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (WASHTO) is to serve its member departments by: contributing to national policies on transportation issues that are responsive to members’ needs; promoting a closer relationship between members; advocating legislation that supports efficient and effective transportation systems, economic competitiveness and the environmental integrity of member states, providing a forum for exchanging ideas, exploring and adapting techniques, promoting quality and best practices for implementation; working with the USDOT, AASHTO, and other governmental agencies.
