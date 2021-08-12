YHS CLASS OF 1971
The Yankton High School Class of 1971 is holding a 50-year class reunion Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5, 2021.
The class will meet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, upstairs at Czechers Sports Bar on Walnut St.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, at noon, a picnic will be held at Riverside Park Shelter #5.
Organizers would like to invite all classmates and former Yankton High School teachers. If you have questions or would like to RSVP, call or text 605-661-5665.
YHS CLASS OF 1965
The Yankton High School Class of 1965 will be holding its 55th class reunion Sept. 10-11 in Yankton at the River Rock Event Center located just north of JoDean’s on Broadway. The reunion will take place from 6-10 p.m. each night.
A special menu will be available.
The class is also cordially inviting members of the ’64 and ’66 classes along with any other graduates to join them.
Contact Ken at (605) 261-0778 or Kris at (605) 415-0828 if you wish to join them for food and a chat.
