EMILY NOVAK
ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Emily Novak was among 248 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 8. Twenty-nine students received Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, while the rest of the graduating seniors were granted Bachelor of Arts degrees.
Glenn Van Ekeren, a 1974 graduate of Northwestern College who is president of Vetter Health Services, gave the commencement address. He is a prolific author and motivational speaker.
Novak graduated with a major in biology-health professions. She is the daughter of Rich Novak and Alicia Novak of Yankton.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,500 students in Orange City, Iowa. Rated a top-10 Midwestern college by U.S. News & World Report magazine, Northwestern provides an education committed to standout academics and a Christ-centered worldview.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
The following is a list of area students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled. Some students chose not to be listed due to privacy reasons and are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
———
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
• Laurel — Ryan Lunz
———
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
• Hartington — Sydney Steffen
• Verdigre — Haylee Klawitter
———
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
• Wausa — Mary Johnson
———
College of Pharmacy
• Yankton, SD — Taylor Ruter
BON HOMME SCHOOLS
High School:
Fourth Quarter 2021
Merit Roll
• Seniors — Mckenzie Carson, Hannah Cuka, Hailey Johnson, Kaleb Kubal, Claire Sorenson, Cassidy Soukup, Lacey Wittmeier
• Juniors — Ava Brandt, Camille Sykora
• Sophomores — Marcus Carson, Jaden Kortan, Coen Scheuerman, Daryan Stoebner, Logan Winckler
• Freshman — Jacob Cuka
———
‘A’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Jenae Alberts, Brooke Bechtold, Sawyer Goeden, Noah Heesch, Trent Herrboldt, Maggie Hoerth, Makayla Kelley, Hannah Lindula, Gavin Martin, Evan Sallee, Zachary Sestak
• Juniors — Karissa Boyd, Elijah Eastman, Nathaniel Hall, Karsten Kozak, Elizabeth Soukup
• Sophomores — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Emy Jewell, Trey Kaul, Wesley Kaul, Landon Smith
• Freshmen — Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Greeley Goeden, Erica Guthmiller, Easton Mudder, Clay Muller
———
‘B’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Zakk Bertrand, Kody Pickner
• Juniors — Jacob Denton, Drew Hejna, Jillian Navratil, Bryleigh Payne, Kendra Spulak, Carter Uecker
• Sophomores — Cheyenne Hunnewell, Memphis Kaul, Nathan Meyer, Riley Rothschadl, Aidan Sobotka, Rylynn Wickstrom
• Freshmen — Landon Bares, Mage Bertrand, Chapin Cooper, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Tristan Simek, Elyse Torsney, Jace Toupal, Jurni Vavruska
———
SECOND SEMESTER 2020-21
Merit Roll
• Seniors — Mckenzie Carson, Hannah Cuka, Sawyer Goeden, Hailey Johnson, Kaleb Kubal, Claire Sorenson, Lacey Wittmeier
• Juniors — Ava Brandt, Camille Sykora
• Sophomores — Marcus Carson, Wesley Kaul, Jaden Kortan
• Freshmen — Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder
———
‘A’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Brooke Bechtold, Noah Heesch, Trent Herrboldt, Maggie Hoerth, Makayla Kelley, Hannah Lindula, Gavin Martin, Evan Sallee, Zachary Sestak, Cassidy Soukup
• Juniors — Karissa Boyd, Elijah Eastman, Nathaniel Hall, Drew Hejna, Karsten Kozak, Carter Uecker
• Sophomores — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Emy Jewell, Trey Kaul, Riley Rothschadl, Coen Scheuerman, Landon Smith, Daryan Stoebner, Logan Winckler
• Freshmen — Mage Bertrand, Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Clay Muller
———
‘B’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Jenae Alberts, Zakk Bertrand, Alanna Boedeker, Kody Pickner
• Juniors — Jacob Denton, Jillian Navratil, Bryleigh Payne, Elizabeth Soukup, Kendra Spulak
• Sophomores — Cheyenne Hunnewell, Memphis Kaul, Skye Kotalik, Nathan Meyer, Aidan Sobotka, Rylynn Wickstrom
• Freshmen — Landon Bares, Chapin Cooper, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Brock Kotalik, Tristan Simek, Elyse Torsney, Jace Toupal, Jurni Vavruska
———
MIDDLE SCHOOL:
Fourth Quarter 2020-2021
Merit Roll
• 8th Grade — Kendra Bechtold, Gram Gause, Jackson Kaul, Kenadee Kozak, Raelee Lanphear, Hunter Lhotak, Landon Schmidt, Aspen Schonebaum, Jaden Sedlacek, Isabella Sestak, Anahwyn Soukup, Kolton Vlcek
• 7th Grade — Luke Guthmiller, Reese Hejna, Addison Hovorka, Olivia Kaul, Danni Kotalik, Taycee Ranek, Zachary Schlaefli, Tarynn Torsney
• 6th Grade — Major Aarstad, Cale Cooper, Sabrina Cropper, Isaiah Crownover, Caleb Cuka, Madison Einrem, Chandra Jelsma, Sadie Knoll, Addison Reynolds, Emma Schenkel, Jersie Schonebaum, Emersyn Tucker, Catherine Uecker
———
‘A’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — Peyton Hellmann, Adley Scheuerman
• 7th Grade — Zachary Humpal
• 6th Grade — Roper Lhotak, Kallie Meyer, Cooper Mudder, Carter Smith, Hunter Sobotka, Leah Whittington
———
‘B’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — Mylee Branaugh, Cameron Cooper,Taryn Crites, Madison Frank, Waylon Luke, Nevaeh Myers, Ava Pravecek, Grace Sanders, Breece Slade, Briley Steffensen, Bane Wickett, Danica Winckler
• 7th Grade — Reyna Alberts, Emma Balvin, Brody Buchholz, Joslynn Navratil, Payten Nielsen, Amelia Rathgeber, Davianna Romero-Walker, Colby Soukup, Brianna Spulak, Caden Zomer
• 6th Grade — Maxwell Beran, Calvin Caba, Mason Jolley, Karlee Lippincott
NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
FARGO, N.D. — Area South Dakota students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2021 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
The dean’s list also can be found at www.ndsu.edu/news/studentnews/.
• Beresford — Emma J. Christensen, Biological Sciences
• Mission Hill — Olivia A. Larson, Criminal Justice
• Parker — Josie L. Holzwarth, Strategic Communication
• Yankton — Piper M. Mikkelsen, Business Administration; Tate I. O’Hara, Psychology; Jackson H. Somsen, Mechanical Engineering
SACRED HEART SCHOOL
Academic Rolls/Quarter 4 2020-2021
ROLL OF EXCELLENCE
• 5th Grade — Ashton Adams*; Reese Garry; Abby Johanneson; Ivan Krajewski*; Tyler Kramer*; Olivia List; Mary Rounds*; Will Sager; Avery Turner; and Maya Villanueva
• 6th Grade — Madeline Abbott*; Andrew Budig*; Addison Brodeur; Kate Fanta*; Ava Girard; Talen Harms; Bethany Huff; Lucy Johnson; Karalyn Koerner*; Elaina Mohnen*; and Eden Wolfgram*
• 7th Grade — Gracie Gutzmann*; Garrett Haas; Taeya Kennedy; Harrison Krajewski*; Nora Krajewski*; Sabrina Krajewski*; Jack Pedersen; Isaac Petersen; Addison Puthoff; William Rounds; Ryan Turner; Easton Vellek; and Olivia Wintz
• 8th Grade — Braxton Adams; Kael Garry; Ava Johanneson*; Patrick Kralicek; and Claire Kramer*
* — Straight A’s
———
HONOR ROLL
• 5th Grade — Simon Bahm; Molly Hunhoff; Hannah James; Isaac Jensen; Hannah Kathol; Rylie Moser; Kevin Stratman; and Max Weisenburger
• 6th Grade — Remington Adams; Ben Bohlmann; Quinn Brinkman; Damien Larsen; Isaac Olnes; and Connor Schulte
• 7th Grade — Jack Brandt; Sam Gokie; Kaden Hunhoff; Bailey Mines; Christopher Rockne; Juliana Saylor; Anastasia Sternhagen; Brett Taggart; Emily Tramp; and Liam Villanueva
• 8th Grade — Nathan Bahm; Cedric Ekroth; Madison Girard; Hunter Haas; Emma Hladky; Eleanor Johnson; Mark Kathol; Isabella Koerner; Micah Maska; Rylee Rutjes; Trey Sager; Phillip Schleich; Hailey Schulte; Justin Stratman; and Jackson Wintz
———
MERIT ROLL
• 5th Grade — Ethan Haahr
• 6th Grade — Ivan Hirschman; Thomas Kronaizl; and Sophie Shuey
• 7th Grade — None
• 8th Grade — Lucas Cordell; Ryker Freng; Jazlyn Haahr; Thomas Reardon; and Renee Stehlik
LAUREN REZAC
Lauren Rezac, child of Joe and Barb Rezac of Tabor, participated in the 106th annual Commencement Ceremony May 15 for the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota. The ceremony was held at Clemens Stadium on the Saint John’s University campus, Collegeville, Minnesota.
Rezac is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts degree in biology, also earning honors in magna cum laude, which signifies a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75.
The 2021 CSB graduating class includes 449 women.
