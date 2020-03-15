VERMILLION — Two University of South Dakota School of Law students, Josey Johnson and Josey Blare, competed in the 28th annual National Native American Law Students Association Moot Court Tournament hosted by the University of California-Berkeley School of Law.
Johnson and Blare, both second-year law students, submitted a brief and participated in oral arguments in front of three judge panels. Johnson was named best spoken advocate out of over 120 competitors, winning the G. William Rice Best Oralist Award.
“Students at the USD School of Law can compete with anyone in the country,” said Johnson. “Thank you to the professors and all the individuals who helped us prepare—not only to attend the tournament but also helping us develop the skills to compete at that level.”
Johnson and Blare were assisted by students, faculty and alumni including former South Dakota U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson, B.S. ’98, who judged practice rounds in preparation for the tournament. Brendan Johnson’s firm, Robins Kaplan, sponsored the competitors.
“Thank you to everyone that helped us prepare for the competition and provided us the opportunity to represent USD School of Law,” said Blare. “It was an honor to be able to meet and compete against future leaders in Indian law.”
