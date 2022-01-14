Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Jan. 15, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “City of Time and Magic” by Paula Brackston
• “Curse of Salem” by Kay Hooper
• “The Finder of Forgotten Things” by Sarah Loudin Thomas
• “Observations by Gaslight” by Lyndsay Faye
• “The Paris Detective” book 1-3 by James Patterson
• “The Postmistress of Paris” by Meg Waite Clayton
• “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
LARGE PRINT
• “Backed to the Wall” by C.M. Wendelboe
• “The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans
• “Riverbend Gap” by Denise Hunter
• “Wait for It” by Jenn McKinlay
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Clockwork Curandera: vol. 1” graphic novel by David Bowles
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Minecraft: The End” by Catherynne M. Valente
• “Lost in the Blizzard” by Grace Gilmore
ADULT DVDs
• “The Card Counter”
Have you tried out Libby yet? It’s the online reading app from your local library! Check out some of the new eBooks and audio books we recently added to our online library. Go to meet.libbyapp.com to get started.
EBOOKS
• “Beasts of Prey” by Ayana Gray
• “Daughter of the Deep” by Rick Riordan
• “Speak: the graphic novel” by Laurie Halse Anderson
• “Vowed” by Morgan Rice
• “Warriors: The Light in the Mist” by Erin Hunter
AUDIO BOOKS
• “Flamefall” by Rosaria Munda
• “Nervous Energy” by Dr. Chloe Carmichael
• “No Gods, No Monsters” by Cadwell Turnbull
• “Strange Birds” by Celia C. Perez
• “We Are Water Protectors” by Carol Lindstrom
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
