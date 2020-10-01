In the movie “The Last Emperor,” the young child anointed as the last emperor of China lives a magical life of luxury with a thousand servants at his command.
“What happens when you do wrong?” the emperor’s brother asks. “When I do wrong, someone else is punished,” the boy king replies. To demonstrate he breaks a jar and one of the servants is beaten.
The gospels, the stories of Jesus, tell of a God who reversed that pattern. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son.” Our faith is that Jesus died on that cross outside of Jerusalem for our sins; that in that cross, in that particular death, there is forgiveness. When the servants erred, the king was punished. Grace means that the giver has borne the cost. Because God loves this world.
Because God loves this world, your future is secure. Henry David Thoreau was dying from tuberculosis. The year was 1862 and he was only 44. His aunt inquired if he was at peace with God. Thoreau replied, “I was not aware we had quarreled.”
Because God loves this world, your status is established. An Irish priest saw an old peasant kneeling by the side of the road, praying. The priest said, “You must be very close to God.” The peasant looked up, thought for a moment, smiled and responded, “Yes, God is very fond of me.”
Because God loves this world, God’s glory is revealed in the ordinary. A son, one of 13 children, felt called to the priesthood. He became a monk. At the monastery at 2 a.m. all the monks gathered to sing. He felt close to God now that he was apart from the noise and busyness of the world. He wrote his father: “How wonderful it feels to be praising God when the world around me is asleep and I and my fellow seminarians are giving glory to God.”
His father wrote back that he was glad that his son appreciated his life as a monk. But he remembered when the son was an infant, one of 13 children, and so as parents they too were often up at 2 a.m., giving glory to God in the care of their son and his brothers and sisters, even though they were not quite singing the Psalms.
It is often in the everydayness of life that we uncover God and God’s graciousness, that we again and again discover that God loves this world.
God is there in the children fed, in the dishes done, in the comfort given, in the business conducted with integrity, in the seed planted and the harvest gathered, in the job well done, in the handshake and the welcome, in the patience of the parent helping with homework, in the neighbor helping neighbor, in the poor being welcomed, in the hug and the letter, in the ordinary moments that the world might miss, but God notices.
One of the reasons for gathering for worship is to get our vision adjusted, to see again, to celebrate the God we have bumped into all week and maybe not noticed. We worship God who came to us in Jesus, who reveals to us his graciousness in water and bread and wine, for such common stuff harbors the very presence of God.
It is easy to become cynical. So it is good to worship in a community of faith on a regular basis, to be encouraged once again to praise beauty and truth, to be invited once again to be open to grace at every turn of life, and to resolve again to practice forgiveness on a regular basis, because God loves this world.
Someone once said that God sent Jesus to play with his children. And though we did our best to get Jesus out of our lives, God raised him up from death, setting him free, giving life to him and, thereby, to you and to me, because God loves this world.
So live, dear reader. Live. And love this world too.
