Ed Sykora
This young man turns 90 on September 4, 2021. The family of Ed Sykora is requesting a card shower in his honor. Birthday greetings can be sent to: 30762 426th Ave., Tabor, SD 57063.
Raymond Pravecek
The family of Raymond Pravecek of Yankton is celebrating his 95th birthday on Sept. 6 with a card shower. Please send your birthday greetings to Raymond at 2015 Green Street, Apartment 114, Yankton, SD 57078.
Norma Washburn
Wish Norma Washburn a happy 78th birthday on Sept. 5. Please send card to 2111 W. 11th Street — Cabin Apt #218, Yankton, SD 57078. She loves gambling and can’t get out so send her a scratch lottery ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.