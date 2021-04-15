Yankton Area Arts is seeking artists interested in exhibiting in the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery in Yankton during the 2022 season. Artists of all media are encouraged to submit applications found on the Yankton Area Arts Website and at: https://yanktonareaarts.wufoo.com/forms/application-for-art-exhibition/. Applications are due by April 30, 2021.
“This call for artwork is open to all artists and media and is not restricted to South Dakota artists only,” said YAA Executive Director Julie Amsberry. “We look forward to expanding our knowledge of artists and art forms in the region and giving artists a professional exhibition experience.”
Exhibits run five-six weeks and include an artist reception and gallery talk. The deadline for submitting your entry for consideration is April 30, 2021 and artist notification will be made no later than May 31, 2021. Submissions will be accepted online or sent to Yankton Area Arts at 508 Douglas, Yankton, SD 57078.
For more information contact Yankton Area Arts at (605) 665-9754, or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
