INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, April 24, 2023, at noon at the Yankton Elks Lodge with 13 members in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, announced that the Avera Race Against Cancer will be held in Yankton on May 13th. It is a 5K run or walk or a one-mile walk, each starting at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. Paula Tacke, Mead Museum, invited members to the First Friday program at the Mead Museum on May 5th at noon. Dana Schmidt, Director of the Yankton Community Library, announced that the last week in April is National Library Week. They will be hosting several special activities and classes at the YCL.
Hostess Paula Tacke gave an update about herself and then introduced the guest speaker, Crystal Nelson. Crystal is the Executive Director of the Mead Museum. She began her duties in 2007. There will be four new exhibits beginning on May 1st. They will focus on the 150th Anniversary of the Yankton Library, the 125th Anniversary of the Spanish American War and the soldiers from SD that served in the Philippines, the history of baseball in SD with a focus on the Basin League and the Terrys, and an exhibit on how electricity transformed a woman’s role in the home. This summer is also the opening of the new Heritage Park, with a special event there on June 4th. It will be an interactive part of the Mead Museum complex. Museum staff are also working on the next large exhibit, which will be about the history of Yankton as a city, the Dakota Territorial Capitol, and the Native American history of the area. They are partnering with the Tribal Historic Preservation Society on this project. Called “The Great Dakota Boom,” the exhibit will also explore the immigration history of the Yankton area. Crystal also announced that the Southeast SD Tourism office will be relocating to the Mead Building this summer, and that the Yankton College exhibit will be opening sometime this summer as well.
The next meeting of Interchange will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at noon at the Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 W. 27th St. (east of the Fox Run clubhouse) with Pauline Akland as hostess and program speaker, with a program about the Greater Federation of Women Clubs.
