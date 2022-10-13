VERMILLION — Are you experiencing legal issues involving the Internal Revenue Service? Just because you cannot afford an attorney does not mean you should be unrepresented against the IRS.
The University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law operates a federal tax clinic that provides free legal representation to low-income people in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) while also allowing law students to practice tax law.
Any individuals in the Yankton area who have had issues with the IRS are encouraged to reach out to the USD Tax Clinic at 605-658-3530. All law students practice under the supervision of a licensed attorney and professor Rebecca Stavish and the students are diligently trained by USD Law.
The issues that the USD Tax Clinic can handle include assisting with an audit, filing a U.S. Tax Court petition or representing individuals in front of the U.S. Tax Court, preparing settlement offers to help resolve tax debt, requesting a stay in collections on your behalf, or organizing Offer in Compromise settlements with the IRS on your behalf. Representation from the USD Tax Clinic is free to low-income individuals aside from the costs of court filing and IRS filing costs.
The eligibility requirements for qualification for representation from the Low-Income Tax Clinic are designated by the IRS guidelines. For example, the tax clinic can represent individuals who make less than $31,225 for one individual, less than $42,275 for households of two, $53,325 for households of three, and $64,375 for households of four. Additionally, the amount in controversy for the tax issue must be less than $50,000 for the clinic to handle it.
When the IRS comes after low-income individuals, this can further aggravate systemic issues of poverty, and the USD Tax Clinic wants to work against this. The IRS also tends to speak in inaccessible language that is hard for lay people to understand and respond to, but we can help make this language easier to understand. Call the clinic with any questions.
Additionally, if you need help filing your 2022 income taxes, reach out to the USD Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic which will be operating from February through April. More information will be posted on our website closer to February.
Both the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic and the Low-Income Tax Clinic are funded by the IRS and operated by USD Law School. These two clinics benefit southeastern South Dakota, the people who utilize the clinic’s resources, and the volunteers who work in these clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.