VERMILLION — Are you experiencing legal issues involving the Internal Revenue Service? Just because you cannot afford an attorney does not mean you should be unrepresented against the IRS.

The University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law operates a federal tax clinic that provides free legal representation to low-income people in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) while also allowing law students to practice tax law.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.