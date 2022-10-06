The 41st year of the ERTH program will begin on Saturday, Oct. 8. The opening event will be a picnic at the large shelter at Fantle Memorial Park at noon.
Faith lessons designed for adults with learning disabilities will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh. Classes feature teachings from the Old Testament. Six other churches will host the ERTH classes this year. They include United Church of Christ Congregational, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Benedict Catholic Church, United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. Participating churches provide meeting space, beverages, teachers and financial support.
Each hour class includes prayer, music and scripture lessons on Saturday afternoons during the school year. Those who participate include residents of Ability Building Services residential units, North Star Services of Bloomfield and individuals who live in their own homes in the greater Yankton area. New members are welcome to attend the picnic or call (605) 665-9914 for further information.
Additional support for the program has come from Sacred Heart Monastery, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive and contributions from participants.
Individuals who wish to be involved are invited to the picnic or should contact one of the teachers prior to the first class on Oct. 15. Teachers this year include Jane Walser, Marcia Olnes, Kwen Sanderson, Linda Balfany, Glenda Lanning, Sister Margo, Sister Katie, Sister Kathy and Jo Anne Dickinson. Other interested individuals are invited to become involved as teachers and helpers.
