The 41st year of the ERTH program will begin on Saturday, Oct. 8. The opening event will be a picnic at the large shelter at Fantle Memorial Park at noon.

Faith lessons designed for adults with learning disabilities will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh. Classes feature teachings from the Old Testament. Six other churches will host the ERTH classes this year. They include United Church of Christ Congregational, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Benedict Catholic Church, United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. Participating churches provide meeting space, beverages, teachers and financial support.

